A group of student leaders, with the help of the City of Kankakee's public works, paint one of over 30 shamrocks on Brookmont Boulevard Thursday morning. Each shamrock took about four minutes to paint and they line both sides of the boulevard outside of the school.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
KANKAKEE — A group of student leaders from Bishop McNamara Catholic School painted over 30 shamrocks on Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee Thursday morning.
The project was done with the help of the city of Kankakee’s public works department and is in celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary. The school opened in 1922 and celebrations will be held throughout the school year for the centennial milestone.
The anniversary officially kicked off on July 31 with the Mass of Celebration.
Each shamrock took about four minutes to paint. After each shamrock was completed, reflective dust was sprinkled atop the paint to make the art shine at nighttime. They line both sides of the boulevard outside of the high school.
The first day of school at Bishop McNamara for all ages is Aug. 17 and celebrations will continue throughout the year. For more information, go to bishopmac.com.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
