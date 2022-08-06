KANKAKEE — A group of student leaders from Bishop McNamara Catholic School painted over 30 shamrocks on Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee Thursday morning.

The project was done with the help of the city of Kankakee’s public works department and is in celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary. The school opened in 1922 and celebrations will be held throughout the school year for the centennial milestone.

The anniversary officially kicked off on July 31 with the Mass of Celebration.

