KANKAKEE — Throughout the 2022-23 school year, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School will be celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary. The anniversary officially kicked off on July 31 with the Mass of Celebration.

Events continued Friday as the school celebrated homecoming. A large crowd turned out for the football game against Wheaton Academy, who took home the win 47-0.

During halftime, past homecoming queens from Bishop McNamara were honored on the field.

