A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...
Automated observation platforms along the Lake Michigan shore
continue to indicate east to southeasterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 kt
and building wave heights to 4 feet. The winds are in response to
thunderstorms in Lower Michigan. Winds will gradually subside
through the next few hours returning wave heights below 3 feet by
this evening.
Locations impacted include...
Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana
Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond
Marina.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Past homecoming queens are recognized on the field during halftime at Bishop McNamara’s homecoming football game against Wheaton Academy.
KANKAKEE — Throughout the 2022-23 school year, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School will be celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary. The anniversary officially kicked off on July 31 with the Mass of Celebration.
Events continued Friday as the school celebrated homecoming. A large crowd turned out for the football game against Wheaton Academy, who took home the win 47-0.
During halftime, past homecoming queens from Bishop McNamara were honored on the field.
This included 2022 homecoming queen Grace Purcell, who was escorted onto the field by her father, Andy Purcell.
An additional 100-year honoring included painting shamrocks on the streets around the school prior to the start of the academic year on Aug. 17. A group of student leaders painted over 30 shamrocks on Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee.
For more information on the school’s 100-year history, go to bishopmac.com.
