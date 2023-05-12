It was a presentation that touched on both local history and personal nostalgia.

On May 5, author Paul Hendrickson came to the Kankakee Public Library to discuss his book, “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The 600-page book — published in 2019 by Alfred A. Knopf — is described as a “pathbreaking biography that will change the way we understand the life, mind and work of the premier American architect.”

