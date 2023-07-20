It was a ride of hope.

On Tuesday evening, an estimated 50 bike riders circled Kankakee to make a statement against violence.

The annual Bike Against Violence started at the City Life Center on East Court Street, swung through north Kankakee, crossed South Schuyler Avenue, paused in the parking lot at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, headed south near Cobb Park and passed near the Beckman Park’s Little League field en route back to the starting point.

