Amanda Beedle hands out alliterative stretchy support bracelets, “Beedles Braving Batten.”

Those items refer to youngsters Annabelle, 6, and Abigail, 3. The girls, the daughters of Amanda and Adam Beedle, of St. Anne, have a rare inherited disorder of the nervous system, Batten disease.

On June 10, the Beedles will host a 5 kilometer fun run and picnic at the Kankakee River State Park to raise funds for Batten Disease Support and Research Association. The cost of the event, including a box lunch, is $25.

