KANKAKEE — Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services hosted the inaugural Back to School Bash last week, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.
“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House, ahead of the event.
“We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”
The Back to School Bash included free school supplies, Switch It Up video gaming truck, a bus tug competition, a bounce house, a water inflatable, face painting, henna, arts and crafts, community resource booths, a dunk tank and more. Complimentary food and snacks were provided from Mi Casa, Que It Up BBQ and Oberweis. DJ Swift provided entertainment for the duration of the event.
“The Back to School Bash gives residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate students going back to school,” said Rhonda Currie, Field Supervisor of ICCS.
“This event will be an opportunity to connect with local organizations, play games, listen to music, interact with other residents, and enjoy different free foods. This will be a fun day for the entire community!”
