KANKAKEE — Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services hosted the inaugural Back to School Bash last week, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House, ahead of the event.

“We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”

