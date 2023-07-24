top story Authorities investigate man's death Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUN RIVER TERRACE — The Kankakee Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Kankakee man that occurred Sunday in Sun River Terrace.Wenstan J. Penerman died in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.The 38-year-old Penerman was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.An autopsy is scheduled for today, Cavender said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you