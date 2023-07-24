Cops

SUN RIVER TERRACE — The Kankakee Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Kankakee man that occurred Sunday in Sun River Terrace.

Wenstan J. Penerman died in the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

The 38-year-old Penerman was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.

