KANKAKEE — A small fire in an attic on Monday caused $15,000 in damage to a residence in the 500 block of St. Joseph Avenue in Kankakee.Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at 12:30 a.m.The lone occupant of the house was displaced for the day, LaRoche said.There were no injuries, and firefighters were on scene for about one hour.The cause of the fire appears electrical.