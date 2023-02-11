Noah Karsgaard, of Ashkum, pets Cindy Lou, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation's longest-staying resident, on Wednesday in his home. The nearly 7-year-old dog spent about six years waiting for her forever family at the shelter. She was adopted Feb. 6 by Noah; his father, Scott; and grandmother Carol.
After six years at Kankakee County Humane Foundation, American Staffordshire terrier Cindy Lou found her forever home and family. On Feb. 6, her adoption day, KCHF staff celebrated with a going-away party.
A countdown for Cindy Lou's adoption reaches zero as she was taken home on Feb. 6.
On April 10, 2017, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier from Kentucky was taken into Kankakee County Humane Foundation with her 12 newborn puppies.
All of the puppies were adopted, but mom, Cindy Lou, remained, living in the care of the St. Anne-based animal rescue and shelter.
On Feb. 6, 2023, the now nearly 7-year-old dog was adopted and brought to her forever home after almost six years of waiting.
Finally, KCHF’s longest-staying resident found her people.
“It’s a different type of deserve,” said KCHF’s director, Jordan Chapman, who recalled Cindy Lou as one of her first intakes when she began with the foundation six years ago.
“It can’t get better; I’m proud of her. Not many dogs can keep the happy personality.”
But Cindy Lou did keep high spirits while waiting for a home and a family. Because of her lack of interest in other dogs, it was best for Cindy Lou to be in a home without other pets.
This was likely a big component of what took so long to find the perfect fit, though it was not for lack of trying. Cindy Lou was featured on CBS 2 Chicago for being a long-staying pet, but even after that, still no bites.
There weren’t until the Karsgaard family, of Ashkum, lost their beloved dog Remmy and were looking to take in another four-legged friend who needed a home.
Noah Karsgaard, 31, saw her on the KCHF website, and while he and dad, Scott, 58, went into the shelter with an interest in seeing several dogs, it was immediate that Cindy Lou was the one.
“She’s the perfect dog, I have to say that,” said Scott after a week-and-a-half with his new family member.
While he was nervous at first that a dog who had lived so long in a shelter might have issues with the freedom of a home, those concerns were put to rest once she got the lay of the land.
She was immediately house trained and had no interest in chewing on anything other than her toys [many of which were given to her by KCHF staff and volunteers as they said their goodbyes].
“It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” Scott said.
FOREVER HOME
Though Scott and Noah, who live with Noah’s grandmother, Carol, 79, knew instantly they wanted to take Cindy Lou home, they opted to wait until Noah had some time off of work and could fully focus on getting the pooch settled.
There was an 11-day period between their initial visit and when they could pick her up for that time off, and KCHF had a countdown of days going. They would update a whiteboard each day — “10 days until Cindy Lou goes home!” — and would send her soon-to-be family a photo every day.
When the day came, KCHF had a sweet sendoff with balloons and photos galore. Those who had spent years with her said their goodbyes.
“The day before I was a little sad, but that day I was just beaming,” Chapman said. “I was so proud to see her go.”
It took a little bit for Cindy Lou to adjust to her new surroundings, but any shyness she once had is now gone. She happily shares a bed with Noah and is the first at the door when someone knocks.
She loves going on walks around town and greets neighbors when she walks past them on the street.
“I consider ourselves lucky that we were able to adopt her,” Scott said, with his family nodding in agreement.
A SYMBOL OF KCHF
After so many years at the foundation, Cindy Lou became something of a mascot for KCHF. Many people who follow the rescue online were touched by the dog’s story, and a few even sponsored her cost of adoption, making her “free” to the Karsgaard family.
“She’d been sponsored so many times that there was no adoption fee,” said Scott, who noted he plans on returning the favor and making a donation to sponsor another resident.
“There are so many dogs in a need of a good home,” he said.
Chapman would certainly agree, and said that this adoption had “a genuine impact for both parties.”
And, it was pretty special timing, as KCHF is celebrating its 60th anniversary. To put it into perspective, Cindy Lou had been in the rescue’s care for 10% of the time that the organization has been in operation.
“We started so long ago and we’re still making such a big impact,” Chapman said of KCHF.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
