On April 10, 2017, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier from Kentucky was taken into Kankakee County Humane Foundation with her 12 newborn puppies.

All of the puppies were adopted, but mom, Cindy Lou, remained, living in the care of the St. Anne-based animal rescue and shelter.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the now nearly 7-year-old dog was adopted and brought to her forever home after almost six years of waiting.

