ACOM food pantry volunteers

Volunteers working in ACOM's food pantry are, from left front, Bridget Bertrand-Essington, Bill Hertz, Judy Nikodem, Ruthann Pinnow and Leland Becker; right from front, Mary Hertz, Jill Graveline, Kathy Marcotte, Kim Yohnka and Tom Marcotte.

 Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

KANKAKEE — It is the nonprofit agency most have not heard of.

ACOM is the Agape Community Outreach Mission, which operates programs in four different Kankakee and Bradley churches and is an independent agency serving people of all faiths.

Fueled by volunteers, donations and grants, ACOM operates a children’s clothing exchange, a food pantry and other programs designed to fight homelessness and poverty.

