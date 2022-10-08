Daily Journal staff report

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Zonta Club of Kankakee sported purple shirts to show support during the Oct. 1 Kankakee Farmers’ Market. Each year, Zonta hosts an advocacy event to bring awareness to domestic violence in hopes of not only educating but also ending domestic violence.

This year, Zonta again partnered with Harbor House, one of Zonta’s service projects, hosting an “EmpowHERment” event to bring awareness to others in hopes of ending domestic violence.

