Daily Journal staff report

On Sept. 27, One Neighbor Resale Shop, in Kankakee, took a bus trip to Best Friend’s Consignment Store in Algonquin. The trip was spearheaded by One Neighbor At A Time founder, Kathleen Wiedenfeld.

“The mission behind [the store] is to get people clean, running water; indoor plumbing; protection from the elements; and, overall, basic necessities for people,” Wiedenfeld said.

