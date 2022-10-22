...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With Kathleen Wiedenfeld, of One Neighbor At A Time, and Marianne Evans, owner of Best Friend’s Consignment, book-ending this group, participants show their recently purchased treasures before heading to lunch at Portillo's in South Elgin.
Marianne Evans and her entire staff at Best Friend’s Consignment "treated One Neighbor At A Time like royalty!" Wiedenfeld said. The guests were provided snacks, drinks, a raffle and goodie bags including a coupon. Also, 10% of the day's sales were donated to One Neighbor at a Time.
Catching up with old friends and making new ones. "We were so excited to start shopping," Wiedenfeld said.
One Neighbor At A Time brought balloons for Marianne Evans "as a token of our appreciation for what a blessing she is to the store. It would not be what it is without her," Wiedenfeld said.
Leaving Kankakee in anticipation of a fun day at Best Friend’s Consignment in Algonquin.
On Sept. 27, One Neighbor Resale Shop, in Kankakee, took a bus trip to Best Friend’s Consignment Store in Algonquin. The trip was spearheaded by One Neighbor At A Time founder, Kathleen Wiedenfeld.
“The mission behind [the store] is to get people clean, running water; indoor plumbing; protection from the elements; and, overall, basic necessities for people,” Wiedenfeld said.
Wiedenfeld, who is originally from Streamwood and raised her family in Huntley, worked for eight years at a consignment store in Algonquin. After learning about the area of Pembroke from a segment on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she decided to reach out to Pembroke residents via letter to see what basic necessities they might need assistance with.
After beginning One Neighbor at a Time 10 years ago, Wiedenfeld began raising money through making and selling jewelry and through her booth at Consignments and More on Route 50. Now, her store on Station Street takes its proceeds and puts them towards helping out one neighbor at a time.
