...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 5
The KCC Explore Day Open House will feature tours of various college areas, details on academic programs and information on different support services students will find at KCC. Shown here is sign language student Riley Lavelle.
The KCC Explore Day Open House will feature tours of various college areas, details on academic programs and information on different support services students will find at KCC. Shown here is sign language student Riley Lavelle.
Prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, happening from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and Nov. 11.
Explore KCC Day offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.