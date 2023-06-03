It was a great day for a great cause.

On Friday, a record field of 197 golfers gathered at the Kankakee Country Club to raise more than $180,000 for charity in the 46th annual Riverside Healthcare Foundation Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

It was an event marked by old friendships, good weather and competitive golf. The course warmed up as two full 18-hole rounds were played. Yet the morning started with a horizontal cloud sitting in front of a rising sun, splitting its beams in half. Golfers surrounded the practice green as birds chirruped in the trees above. A near perfect early June day.

