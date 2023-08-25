Aug. 24 crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schuyler Avenue and Court Street on Thursday evening was captured on video.

 Photo provided/Lance Marczak

KANKAKEE — A two-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Schuyler Avenue and Court Street sent four children to Kankakee hospitals.

One of the four children, an 8-year-old child, sustained serious injuries, according to Kankakee Police in a news release.

The other three children were treated for moderate injuries.

