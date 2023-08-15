Construction has began at True Vine Church in Kankakee, which suffered severe storm damage last summer.

Part of the roof and a wall of the former Temple B’nai Israel Kankakee in the 600 block of South Harrison Avenue collapsed in July 2022. Further demolition of the damage has since been implemented, and barricades still surround the area.

Aldermen of the 2nd Ward, Dave Baron and Mike O’Brien, issued a joint statement over the weekend updating residents about the condition of the church, saying, "We know that addressing the damage since last summer's storm has been slow in going, and we understand many of your frustrations."

Recommended for you