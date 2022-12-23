Fire response

KANKAKEE — Two people were displaced by a house fire in the 1100 block of West Wilson Drive in Kankakee Friday.

Firefighters responded at 10:50 a.m. and quickly brought the fire under control, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area and caused approximately $50,000 in damages, LaRoche said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

