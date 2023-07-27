KANKAKEE — Endangered mussels living in the Kankakee River have flexed their muscles yet again.

The Currents of Kankakee riverfront development, just like the Kankakee County river dredging project at Aroma Park, is facing an issue of working to preserve endangered mussels species while training to work within the waterway.

While the Aroma Park dredging project is working its project around the sheepnose mussel species, Kankakee’s $3.25-million East Riverwalk development is dealing with two endangered mussel species, the monkeyface mussel and the spike mussel.

