KANKAKEE – The City of Kankakee is set to receive $14.5 million in direct funding as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to a press release from the city.
President Joe Biden recently signed the American Rescue Plan of 2021 in response to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and even more have been impacted financially.
The Biden administration says the plan focuses on not only the pandemic, but also investing in racial justice, as well as the economic and public health crisis.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly hosted a press conference Friday in Matteson with Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and other mayors from Illinois' Second Congressional District to discuss how the new legislation will benefit local communities. The press conference can be viewed here.
“With this funding, I envision a plan that allows us to enhance vaccine distribution, replace revenues in our general fund budget that will provide relief for our residents, make improvements in our neighborhoods, and invest in workforce development for those who are unemployed and under-employed. We are finally on a strong path to recovery,” Wells-Armstrong said.
Congresswoman Kelly spoke on how the bill also allows unemployment benefits to be extended, childcare benefits to be enhanced, as well as provide target relief to small businesses and restaurants.
"The American Rescue Plan includes a provision that is going to be so vital for mothers in our district and across the country," Kelly said on her Facebook page.
More than $300 billion has been allocated for state and local governments under the $1.9 trillion.
