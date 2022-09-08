KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis will never be confused with Monty Hall, a former, longtime game show host, but the city’s mayor is willing to play “Let’s Make A Deal” with Kankakee voters.

Not that he is a fan of the long-running game show, but Curtis is willing to go to great lengths to keep Kankakee’s home rule authority, which is coming up for a referendum vote this fall.

Curtis is adamant Kankakee must maintain its home rule governing authority in order to continue the fiscal operations of the city.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you