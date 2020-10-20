Government officials from Kankakee and Will counties will be part of a conference call with Gov. J.B. Pritzker this afternoon.
Officials are not anticipating good news.
According to an email sent to officials, the topic will be in regards to COVID-19 and the two counties which make up Region 7in the state as far as recent statistical information.
On Monday, state officials reported Region 7 had a second straight day where the positivity rate was above 8 percent.
Under state guidelines, when a region has three consecutive days with the positivity rate of 8 percent or higher, the governor has ordered indoor dining and bar service to stop and gatherings are set at 25 or less, down from 50, according to the state’s reopening plan.
“Things are not good,” Bourbonnais Paul Schore said Monday.
He discussed the upcoming call before the regular meeting with trustees.
“It’s a tough deal,” Schore said.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong informed council members of the teleconference.
She, again, stressed the importance of washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. She noted she has witnessed gatherings where these guidelines were ignored.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said he had no advance knowledge of the message, but he noted positivity rates are moving in the wrong direction.
“When I’m out and about, I see people doing the right things,” Bevis said regarding guidelines. “I just think we are in the second wave and its hitting those not hit in the first wave.”
Some area businesses have simply disregarded the order. In some areas in northern Illinois, the state has suspended business licenses as a result.
A dining location or a bar, however, will have a tougher stretch ahead as outdoor seating is going to be a little more difficult to offer as autumn’s arrival makes the outdoor experience more uncomfortable and far less desirable.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide an update on the COVID-19 data.
The Kankakee and Will County region has been up and down with its positivity figures.
On Aug. 26, Pritzker moved the region to stricter mitigations following three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate greater than 8 percent. That restrictive measure lasted until Sept. 18.
Also participating in the call will be representatives from the state Department of Commerce and Illinois State Police to talk about resources for Region 7 residents and business.
The region, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, also has recorded two consecutive days with a positivity rate of 8 percent or higher.
On Monday, the governor announced southern Illinois’ reopening was being pushed back because of the high positivity rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!