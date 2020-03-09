Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Joshua Wichtner and Daniel Francis have been sworn in as firefighters with the Kankakee Fire Department.
“These two firefighters come highly recommended, and we are pleased to have them with our department,” Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said in a press release.
Wichtner is from Crescent City and has seven years of emergency medical services experience. He served nine years in the Watseka Fire Department, Monee Fire Protection District and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District. Wichtner’s brother has been with KFD for four years.
Francis is from Peotone and has three years experience in fire service, having served with the Peotone Fire Protection District, Crete Fire Department, New Lenox Fire Protection District and the Manteno Fire Department.
Wichtner and Francis both hold multiple certifications.
“I would like to congratulate both firefighters Joshua Wichtner and Daniel Francis as the city of Kankakee welcomes them to the department. We look forward to their service in our community,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!