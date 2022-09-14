KANKAKEE — Time is of the essence as the Kankakee City Council moves to redraw the boundaries of its seven wards due to the recent U.S. Census count.

The city is in need of the realignment as the city’s population is moving in the southwesterly direction, pushing a greater number of residents into the 3rd and 4th wards and out of the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th wards.

According to data provided by city planner Mike Hoffman, the target for the each city ward would be getting into the 3,436 resident range.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you