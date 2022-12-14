2022-2023 Kankakee vehicle sticker
Courtesy of city of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee residents should not peel off the green 2022 vehicle stickers on their windshields.

Leave that to the city.

The Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee unanimously voted Monday to repeal the vehicle sticker ordinance, meaning the $35-per-sticker program will come to a close on June 30, 2023.

