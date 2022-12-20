Kankakee Valley Park District

Kankakee Valley Park District

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District Board adopted an ordinance setting its tax levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year at its meeting Dec. 14.

The proposed taxes to be levied for 2022 totals $2,487,236, an increase of $154,755.20 from FY 2021-22, according to KVPD documents.

The board approved a levy request of 6.63%.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you