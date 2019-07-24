The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for a garden walk at Diane Fedrow’s house.
At the conclusion of the walk the club will continue to Limestone Park for a nature hike with Trevor Edmonson. A quick meeting will follow with refreshments provided by hostesses Becky Kraft and Teri Doehring.
For more information, contact Teri Doehring at 815-939-0314 or Donna Tanner at 815-426-2918.
