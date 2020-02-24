KANKAKEE — The Kankakee United group will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Paramount Theatre for a showing of the movie “Selma.” Admission is free and tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. A discussion will follow the movie.
Kankakee United is aimed at reducing gun violence involving black Kankakee boys and men younger than the age of 25. Kankakee United is an off-shoot from the national organization, Cities United. The goal is to reach this group by uniting community resources.
