KANKAKEE — Kankakee United plans to host a virtual expungement fair for those interested in learning more about what criminal records are eligible to be expunged and how to take steps forward.
A partnership with Prairie State Legal Services in Kankakee, the virtual expungement fair will be June 15-19 on the City of Kankakee’s website, citykankakee-il.gov, according to a press release.
Expungement is a process in which a record or criminal conviction can be removed or dismissed under legal requirements. After the process is complete, typically an arrest or conviction does not need to be disclosed. Not all records are eligible to be expunged. Obtaining an expungement could lead to a fresh start for an applicant when filling out an application for a job or housing, according to a news release.
“Every day, this administration is working to further improve the lives of all residents,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “Kankakee United is fortunate to have Prairie State Legal Services as a partner to aid our young people in removing barriers that can limit their access to employment and other opportunities. Helping our youth be healthy, hopeful and productive remain a focus of the Kankakee United initiative as we move Kankakee Forward.”
The legal service’s mission is to ensure equal access to justice and fair treatment under the law by providing legal advice and representation, advocacy, education, and outreach that serve to protect basic human needs and enforce or uphold rights. It is supported by the Westside Justice Center-Access to Justice.
