Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /NOON EST/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /noon EST/ this morning to midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight. The strongest winds are expected after 1 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around any objects that are not adequately secured, including tent structures. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&