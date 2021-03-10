KANKAKEE — Though details can vary, almost every state has enacted laws that allow people to expunge arrests and convictions from their records.
Kankakee United will host a virtual expungement fair to help residents learn more about eligible criminal records that can be expunged and the next steps on moving forward.
The fair will be available on the city’s website, ku.citykankakee-il.gov, from Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26.
“We are excited to bring this back in 2021, and that our newest partner, Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity, will further assist with the expungement fair process. We would also like to thank Prairie State Legal Services for providing their services in another round this year,” Linh Williams, Kankakee United City Lead, said in a press release.
After the process is complete, typically an arrest or conviction does not need to be disclosed. While all records are not eligible to be expunged, this could benefit an applicant when filling out an application for a job or housing.
“Working to improve the lives of all residents remains a top priority in this administration. We will continue to share resources for our residents in an effort to reduce barriers and enhance opportunities throughout our community,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
