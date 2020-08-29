“Kankakee Goes Wild — We Win!” At first glance, that headline on Page 6 of the Kankakee Republican-News seemed to be misplaced from the newspaper’s sports section.
But the date, Aug. 14, 1945, and the Page One headline, “JAPS SURRENDER,” placed it in context: World War II had, at last, come to an end. The United States and its allies had triumphed over Japan, Germany, and their Axis partners.
The Page 6 article, describing local reaction to the surrender, actually acknowledged the sports-page impression. “This has been a typical American victory night — bigger than any night in a college town after the home team has won an important football game,” the reporter observed.
Kankakee’s celebration erupted a few minutes after U.S. President Harry Truman’s 6 p.m. announcement that Japan had surrendered. The Republican-News reported, “The intersection of Schuyler avenue and Court street seemed to be the concentration point as streams of automobiles from all parts of the city pushed toward this central point. ... There has been gas rationing, but there has been no curtailment of auto horns or their scope to do business. ... Every car in Kankakee must have been on the streets tonight and every auto operator was obviously busy doing one thing. He was blowing that horn in victory.”
The traffic jam conditions downtown predictably resulted in a number of minor “fender-bender” accidents, but one collision had more serious results. In a follow-up story on Aug. 16, the newspaper reported, “Thelma Tate, 20, of 1441 South Sixth Avenue, suffered a broken leg and foot in a collision of automobiles at 11:20 o’clock Tuesday night while celebrating near the corner of Court street and Harrison avenue.”
Miss Tate had been riding atop the fender of a car eastbound on Court that was turning onto Harrison when it collided with a westbound auto. She was hurt when she was thrown to the pavement. A soldier home on leave, Robert Hoch of 1306 W. Station St., provided first aid, applying a tourniquet to her leg. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
The newspaper’s Aug. 14 article provided a series of “word pictures” that captured the celebration: “Everyone was everyone’s friend on the streets of Kankakee as strangers embraced and servicemen meeting on the street gripped each other’s hands and gave a hearty military shake. One sailor was so elated, he grabbed his girlfriend in the middle of Court street and kissed her while the horns blew even louder.
“Tears were even in evidence when a small girl, Marie Tetrault, daughter of Mrs. Lucille Tetrault, 507 N. Dearborn avenue, trudged across the noisy intersection bearing a huge United States flag. The horns blew louder and the traffic halted momentarily as the little maiden, wearing a resolute look on her face, walked west across Schuyler avenue, turned and went south across Court street, trudged merrily east across Schuyler avenue, and then north across Court street.
“Two veterans of the last World War, wearing their American Legion caps, walked down Court street shortly after the proclamation and more than one bystander clapped them heartily on the back, knowing that the memories of these veterans were probably turning back to a similar day in 1918.”
The newspaper article included a brief look back at that earlier event. “There are numerous middle-aged men and women who well remember ... Armistice day in 1918. ... There are a large number who recall the parade of that eventful night, grotesque costumes and perhaps a few who took a couple of drinks too many. They were excused.”
During the noisy 1945 celebration, the newspaper noted, “Few intoxicated people roamed the streets. Aside from the noise, the throngs were orderly. The public was rejoicing over the successful culmination of the war and no one can be censured for a little bubbling over. It was worth it.”
The newspaper’s August 14 article summed up the importance of the war’s end: “The GIs and the Gobs [soldiers and sailors] are coming home. This is the night we’ve been waiting for and celebrations are appropriate.”
A note: V-J (Victory over Japan) Day is celebrated on three different dates. Some countries observe it on Aug. 15 (the date it was announced in Japan); others on Aug. 14 (the date in countries located east of the International Date Line). In the United States, the official date of V-J Day is Sept. 2, when the surrender articles were actually signed.
