KANKAKEE — From Oct. 18 to Dec. 3, the City of Kankakee will offer leaf pick up for its residents.
Residents can expect leaf crews in their area on their regular garbage day. Leaves must be out before the crews arrive. Crews will not wait nor return.
They will remove leaves left in rows along the back of the curb in front of the residence. The crews will not vacuum leaves from the alleys.
The city says that as volume increases, crews may not be able to reach every residence each week. If that's the case, the leaves should be left for pick up the following week.
Republic Services will continue to pick up the biodegradable paper bags and dump yard waste cans with leaves and yard waste in them until Nov. 26, according to a press release from the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.