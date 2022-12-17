Chris Curtis (copy)

Mayor Chris Curtis said the city is also working to build its cash-reserve account.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee residents are receiving good news on two fronts as it relates to their pocketbook and their property.

At the recent Kankakee City Council Budget Committee meeting, council members learned the value of property within Kankakee rose by more than $16 million and the spike in property values means the city can continue the downward trend of reducing its property tax rate.

Kankakee’s equalized assessed property valuation rose from $252.6 million from 2021 to the current valuation of $268.9 million. This valuation is the city’s highest level since it was $289 million in 2011.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you