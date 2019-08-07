KANKAKEE — A watchdog group is suing Kankakee over settlements the city is keeping secret from the public.
In early July, the City Council approved a series of sales tax-sharing agreements with the Chicago-area Regional Transportation Authority, the Cook County Board and sales-tax-sharing partners.
Both the Edgar County Watchdogs and the Daily Journal filed requests for the agreements last month, but the city denied them.
The city noted the requirement under state law to provide settlements “entered into by the public body.”
“The city has not entered into, nor is it in possession of, settlement agreements because all parties have not signed and executed such agreements,” the city said in its denial.
But in its lawsuit, the Edgar County Watchdogs said it never asked for agreements “entered into by the city or any other party.” Rather, the group said it asked for those approved at a City Council meeting in the past 30 days.
Additionally, the city responded to the request for the settlements eight business days after the request. Under state law, its deadline was five days.
The group said its request was “improperly” denied.
“It is unfathomable that Kankakee would vote to approve five separate settlement agreements and never retain a copy of those settlements which were voted on,” the group said in its lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in Kankakee County Court on Thursday. The Edgar County Watchdogs asked the court to force the city to produce the documents, declare the city in violation of the state’s open records law and assess civil penalties.
John Kraft, founder of the Edgar County Watchdogs, said the group has a good record with open records lawsuits. It has filed more than 20 during the past few years. In all but one case, the group has settled with agencies and received the documents in question and reimbursements for legal costs.
“When they think they’re going to lose, they settle, thinking they will save face and not admit fault. They say they’re settling in the interest of saving public funds. That’s obviously BS,” Kraft said in an interview. “We will never settle without getting the documents and getting the costs recovered.”
City officials didn’t return a message for comment.
In her monthly video two weeks ago, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said she would not be pressured by watchdog groups and reporters. She said she follows the city attorneys’ advice on whether to release records.
Aldermen discussed the agreements in closed session and said they were instructed not to publicly discuss them.
Tax-sharing agreements, started in 2000 under former Mayor Donald Green, had been a staple of the city’s budget. Years later, the RTA, Cook County and Chicago began to question the agreements.
The recent settlements were for only selected sales-tax agreements, not the entirety of the program, which netted the city’s budget $2 million to $2.5 million annually during much of its existence, city officials said.
Through the program, online retail companies from outside of Kankakee would establish offices here and then run purchases through those offices. The offices were barely manned and the bulk of the companies’ operations were elsewhere, mostly in places with higher sales taxes.
Because of these agreements, other areas lost out on potential sales tax revenue.
Under the tax agreements, the transaction was credited to Kankakee and Kankakee County and the two governmental bodies would receive sales taxes. At the time, the city had a 6.25 percent sales-tax rate, of which 5 percent went to the state and a quarter-percent to Kankakee County.
The Edgar County Watchdogs group is represented by Crystal Lake attorney Denise Ambroziak.
STATE SIDES WITH CITY
On Monday, the attorney general’s office rejected the Edgar County Watchdogs’ complaint against the city. The group alleged the city failed to provide a required “public recital of the nature of of the matter being considered” before its approval of the Fonder vs. Martinez settlement in July.
In its response letter, the attorney general’s office noted the mayor provided the public with the identity of the transaction — Fonder vs. Martinez.
The office said the city could have better informed the public if it provided the terms of the settlement and nature of the underlying dispute. But based on previous court cases, the office said it was unable to conclude the council violated the requirements of the state’s open meetings law.
The Daily Journal submitted an open records request for the agreement July 29.
