Street work (copy)

Kankakee is delaying a later summer and fall street overlay program this year in hopes of gaining more bids this coming spring.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Kankakee was set to award a $1-million-plus contract for its annual street repair program.

With projects slated for all seven of the city’s wards, the $1.05-million project would have started this summer and likely not concluded until late fall.

However, the low bid, which also happened to be the only bid, for the city work came in at $1,278,620 — over $228,000 more than the $1.05-million estimate from city engineer Piggush Engineering.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

