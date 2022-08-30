KANKAKEE — Kankakee was set to award a $1-million-plus contract for its annual street repair program.
With projects slated for all seven of the city’s wards, the $1.05-million project would have started this summer and likely not concluded until late fall.
However, the low bid, which also happened to be the only bid, for the city work came in at $1,278,620 — over $228,000 more than the $1.05-million estimate from city engineer Piggush Engineering.
The Kankakee Valley Construction Co. bid came in nearly 22 percent higher than the Piggush estimate.
As a result, the administration recommended at its most recent meeting that the city council reject the bid and have the project re-bid near the end of the year or in early 2023. This timeline would mean the street overlay contract would be approved in spring 2023, when the city could have nearly twice the amount of money to spend on street repairs.
The move will result in no street overlays this year unless it is considered an emergency matter.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis informed council members the city would likely have $1.8 to $1.9 million to spend on street repairs at that point through the motor fuel taxes returned to municipalities by the state.
With more money to spend, Curtis said, the city may get more competitive bids.
And, Curtis noted, as a bonus, the city would have this work completed no later than the summer months, meaning there would not be a race to get all work finished prior to the setting in of cold weather.
The city’s work will now be completed on the same general timeline as all other municipalities across the region.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
