KANKAKEE — As U.S. Census figures trickle in and communities eagerly wait to see how their population base expanded — or declined — Kankakee could be looking at a very bleak fiscal picture if the number of reporting households does not rapidly increase.
A low census count in Kankakee would not only continue a decades-long trend of declining population, but more importantly, an under count of residents could plunge the city below the 25,000-population mark.
Most folks may ask what is the big deal if the city loses more than 2,537 residents from its 2010 U.S. Census count of 27,537?
It would mean plenty.
If that situation unfolds — and it likely could based on the fact that only 54.9 percent of census forms have been completed by city dwellers (compared to 67.9 percent statewide) — the city would likely lose its all-important Home Rule authority which allows the city to borrow money through bonding with a referendum as well as other governing functions.
One key example of lost Home Rule powers would have meant the city would not have been able to increase its sales tax rate by 2 percentage points as it did two years ago by a city council vote.
Instead, without Home Rule powers, the city would have been forced to take its revenue request to the voters for a tax referendum. The likelihood of residents approving a self-imposed tax increase would have most certainly been a difficult sell at best.
Kankakee’s leadership is likely faced with waging a door-to-door campaign to get as many people to complete the census as possible.
Such a campaign will be difficult and perhaps fruitless.
According to the U.S. Census population projection from July 1, 2019, the city’s population came in at 26,024 — a 1,513 drop of residents, or a 5.5 percent decline from 2010.
Here is what Illinois law states regarding Home Rule and decreased population:
“If a municipality which is a home rule unit under Section 6 of Article VII of the Constitution by reason of having a population of more than 25,000 suffers a loss of population so that its population determined as provided in Section 1-7-2 is 25,000 or less, such municipality shall continue to have the powers of a home rule unit until it elects by referendum not to be a home rule unit.”
The city would have two calendar years to hold a referendum vote to determine if Home Rule could remain or whether is would be eliminated, according to state law. It is likely that if the population drops, the Home Rule vote would likely happen in November 2022.
An Illinois Municipal Policy Journal article published in 2019 listed Kankakee as one of seven municipalities as being “on the bubble” with retaining Home Rule due to 2020 number.
The article, authored by DePaul University’s Nick Kachiroubas and Markus Beyer, projected Kankakee’s 2020 census numbers at 25,206 — a razor-thin margin to retain Home Rule.
The city is divided into several “Census Tracts,” which are smaller sections of the city. None of these smaller groups are doing well in terms of responses. Alderman Fred Tetter, D-7, which includes sizable portions of the city’s north and east sides, is not doing well. Tetter noted some of the tracts have response rates in the 30 percent range.
Those numbers, he said, simply will not do and he is aware the clock is ticking.
“We have to get these numbers up. I’m very concerned about losing Home Rule,” Tetter said. “We have to look at how things are being done [in terms of gaining responses] and what can be done. If we lose Home Rule, we could be in big trouble. These are things people need to understand.”
“We are going to have to put on a full-court press. I mean government and non-government and show the people why this is so important,” he said.
Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-2, who also is chairman of the council’s Budget Committee, said if getting the count increase requires council members to go door-to-door, he willing to take on that task.
“I do think with a concentrated effort, we can get that count much closer to 100 percent. We all need to work together. This is such a big deal. People have to whatever it takes to get these numbers up. It’s game time to turn this around,” he said. “We all recognize the importance of this.”
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that Home Rule is essential to governing Kankakee.
“It gives us so much more flexibility to problem solve. It allows us to be creative, such as the 2-percent-point increase in the sales tax rate. I’m very concerned about getting an accurate count.”
Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, the most-senior of Kankakee council members, believes the population is here to maintain Home Rule, it’s just a matter of getting them to fill out the questionnaire.
“I don’t believe we will drop below 25,000. But this is a big concern about potentially losing that status. It seems like people here like to do things at the last minute,” he said.
Like O’Brien, Brown said if aldermen are called to canvas neighborhoods, then that is what they will do.
“Everyone should be concerned about this.”
