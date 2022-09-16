Jerome Combs Detention Center

Jerome Combs Detention Center.

 The Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department has asked Illinois State Police to do an independent investigation into the death of a federal detainee housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Dewayne L. Tucker, 32, of Matteson, was being housed at JCDC for the U.S. Marshal Service.

Tucker died Sept. 9 at Riverside Medical Center, two days after being admitted.

