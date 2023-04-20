KANKAKEE — Most streets are expanded to allow for swifter traffic flow.

Kankakee is seeking to do just the opposite with an approximate three-quarter mile stretch of West Brookmont Boulevard from near Brookmont Bowling Center going west to the Kennedy Drive intersection.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, lawmakers approved a nearly $28,000 contract with Piggush Engineering to begin survey work — the first phase of any road project.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you