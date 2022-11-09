KANKAKEE — Labeling the Fortitude Community Outreach center one of Kankakee County’s needed “foundation pieces,” the Kankakee administration appears ready to act on financially assisting the organization.

During Monday’s Economic & Community Development Committee meeting before the Kankakee City Council meeting, council members, as well as Barbi Brewer-Watson, community development director, noted there is a county-wide homeless problem, and the city must take the lead on trying to solve it.

Fortitude has been seeking to have its new facility, known as “The Fort,” constructed on a pair of vacant lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, just north of the CVS Pharmacy property.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988.

