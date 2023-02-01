Kankakee groundbreaking (copy)

Kankakee School District officials and athletes toss dirt during a ceremonial groundbreaking in September 2022 for the Kankakee High School's new Community Center addition. The district will be receiving a grant from Illinois Capital Development Board which will fund a childcare area within the Community Center.

 Daily Journa/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is one of eight entities across the state selected to receive a grant for the construction or renovation of early childhood facilities.

The Illinois Capital Development Board, which oversees the construction of new state facilities, such as prisons, state parks, mental health institutions, and college and university projects, announced the grant recipients last week.

District 111 requested $1,336,005 from the grant.

