KANKAKEE — Positive COVID cases just won’t go away for Kankakee School District 111.
In response, the school board unanimously approved a modification of learning environment (Learning Anywhere, Anytime) at Monday’s special meeting at the Lincoln Cultural Center to combat the spread of the virus.
The plan takes effect Thursday, Dec. 9, and will remain in place until Jan. 18. There will be a minimum of two days of in-person instruction each week for all students who request or need it.
“The struggle we’re currently having is finding out which adults or students are positive, finding out who needs to be quarantined,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said. “And then the other concern that we’re having is the ability to social distance in common areas like the cafeteria.”
Sam Haenig, a sixth-grade student at Lincoln Cultural Center, spoke in the public comment time that he didn’t want to go back to remote learning because too many students “didn’t do their work” during remote learning.
“I get that you want to keep everybody safe and everything,” he said. “It’s just way harder for the teachers and way harder for the students.”
Walters assured Haenig that students who want to attend school every day will have that option.
The changes are being made as safety measures as 56 adults and 126 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since August. As of Monday, another six adults and 581 students are being isolated.
Board member Chris Bolen said it’s a valid and effective plan.
“I think it’s critical that we make it clear that we are encouraging students to attend school,” he said. “We’re not discouraging students from attending school. I think it also needs to be clear that we need to enforce the mask mandate, and I think also we need to be proactive on vaccines for the staff and the students.”
The plan also states that remote students will have Zoom instruction with the teacher, and students who are struggling will be contacted and mandated to attend school in order to avoid truancy.
King Middle School will be closed until Dec. 14.
“We really need to follow the COVID protocol guidelines that have been set up by the district,” Board President Barbara Wells said.
Walters said the Learning Anywhere, Anytime plan has been misconstrued in the past as remote time.
“The parents can choose to send their students to school,” she said. “The only time that’s students are fully remote is if we actually use that terminology ‘Fully remote.’ For the most part, the only time that we’ve been fully remote is when we were in shelter in place. Even then we had the buildings open for students that really needed to come into the building.”
