KANKAKEE — The latest direction from the Illinois State Board of Education says that schools will be required to resume fully in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, subject to favorable health conditions at that time.
According to a Wednesday resolution passed by ISBE, only students who are both unvaccinated and under a quarantine order will be eligible to continue remote learning next school year.
However, in Kankakee School District 111, plans are in the works to extend remote and hybrid learning options for students that have been benefiting from the non-traditional format.
This will be in addition to making in-person learning and traditional school hours available district-wide, officials said.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the state directive to return to pre-pandemic operations will not affect the district’s plans to implement more flexibility.
She explained that Kankakee is one of 47 school districts in the state that are part of a pilot program for Competency-Based Education. As part of that program, the district has waivers for certain state requirements, such as the time in which learning can take place.
Other local districts in the CBE pilot program include Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Manteno CUSD 5.
“We will go back to using data to make sure that kids are getting whatever they need,” Walters said. “That means that some kids are going to be remote; it’s not that they don’t spend time learning, they just don’t spend time in the four walls of a building.”
Walters noted that most students will be on a traditional learning format next year because that is what most parents have chosen.
“There are some students — and they have to have reasons why they’ve done better than pre-pandemic — and we’re going to honor that request with a lot of support,” she said.
In addition, school buildings will be open six days a week, with students having opportunities to come in for tutoring on Saturdays.
Kankakee High School will continue its extended building hours next year as well, with the goal to offer more tutoring in the evenings.
“All of our students will be able to come into the building Monday through Saturday regardless of what they choose,” Walters added. “So we are actually giving more opportunities for students to learn than the traditional schedule.”
