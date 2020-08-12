KANKAKEE — Each of the Kankakee School District 111 school buildings have developed individual plans for the start of the fall 2020 semester, which starts next week.
At the Kankakee School Board meeting Monday, Superintendent Genevra Walters said school leadership teams have been working hard to determine how the first quarter will play out at their individual schools.
“The goal is to make sure that our students are prepared for remote learning and to make sure our parents understand exactly what the expectations are in terms of supporting their students, and then to figure out how we will give our students the option of coming into the building when they need support face-to-face,” she said.
The district first revealed details in May of a plan in the works to give students options for returning to school during Phase 4.
After the July 27 board meeting when a more detailed district plan was approved, administrative teams got to work on finalizing individual tactical plans for each school.
The schools will have different flexible schedules to accommodate shifts of in-person learning. Individual building plans vary based on factors like the size of the school, enrollment and ages of students.
For example, Kankakee High School can accommodate more students and staff at a given time compared to smaller schools like Mark Twain Elementary and Edison Primary.
Walters said that any parent or community member with specific questions about school procedures should contact the building principals.
“We have a district plan in general, which is just a framework of what needs to happen and what the expectations are, which all the building principals received,” Walters explained. “And then they had to adapt all of those expectations according to the size of the building.”
The district’s overall plan is to start the year with remote learning as the dominant mode of instruction, while students who don’t opt to go fully remote can attend class in shifts for a few hours at a time.
The district will also work out schedules for students who need to be in school all day due to family work conflicts.
The first day of school is set for Aug. 19 when students will check-in on Learning Anywhere, Anytime.
The first week of school will consist of parent-teacher meetings, and the first instructional day is set for Aug. 24.
On Sept. 7, a flexible schedule for remote and blended learning is set to begin.
“We do want the minimum number of students and staff in the buildings until we get a handle on exactly the effect of the virus on returning to school,” Walters said. “However, we also want to give our students the opportunity to see their teachers and get support.”
A re-evaluation of the district’s learning plan and possible implementation of a permanent schedule for the second quarter is set for the Sept. 28 school board meeting.
Walters added that teachers, administrators and families should be prepared to be flexible.
“Whether or not the plan changes just depends on what’s going on in terms of the virus, student safety, and children’s mental health,” she said. “We want to make sure our children are socially healthy and that we’re paying attention to not just their physical health, but their mental health also.”
Board Secretary Angela Shea said it’s been scary to see schools in other states reopen with seemingly little precaution.
“Based on the pictures I’ve seen, our plan is covering for a lot more than what those [schools] are,” Shea said. “When I see a picture of a high school hallway packed with kids, that’s not appropriate right now.”
