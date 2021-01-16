KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved bids Monday for two projects: new lighting outside all of the district’s school buildings and improvements to the Kankakee High School swimming pool.
Rob Grossi, assistant superintendent of business services, said bids for construction work are competitive now due to the pandemic, and to take advantage of lower rates, the district would also be opening bids for work on the next phase of construction for renovations to Kankakee High School.
“We just wanted to get a figure of what the next phase of high school construction would look like with these COVID rates,” he said.
If costs are acceptable, he said he would present the information during the next finance committee meeting Jan. 28, and there would be a special board meeting for approval if members want to go in that direction.
The lighting project, expected to start this month and be finished by June, was awarded to Facility Solutions Group in Bensenville for $577,906. The company submitted the lowest qualified bid out of four bidders.
New and replacement exterior lighting will be installed outside all 10 of the district’s schools to improve safety. Grossi said the district has been looking to do the lighting project for two years.
The project is being paid for primarily through a School Violence Prevention Program Grant, according to board documents.
Construction on the Kankakee High School swimming pool will include replacing the water supply piping, inlets, gutter drains and main drain, re-grouting, electrical bonding, ceramic tile work, removing existing windows in the room and upgrading the walls and ceiling.
The project is expected to start in March and finish up in June, in time for the pool to be used during the summer.
It was awarded to Stuckey Construction Company in Waukegan for a total $329,800. The company was also the lowest qualified bidder out of four.
The proposed work was expected to cost around $500,000.
“That bid actually came in about 20 percent under budget because of the times that we’re in, and the contractors are so hungry for work,” Grossi explained.
COVID-19 UPDATE
In other news, the board on Monday was presented with updated numbers for COVID-19 cases in the district.
As of Monday, 39 students and 85 adults across the district have tested positive for the virus since May, for a total of 124 cases. Three students and seven adults are currently in quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.