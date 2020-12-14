KANKAKEE — Kmart has not come back to Kankakee. Nor has K’s Merchandise, a Bradley mainstay for many years. But there is a new store opening today with a somewhat familiar name, but this is a vastly different operation.
Kays Mart, a Kankakee School District initiative, is a new option for students and families to shop for items and food.
Kankakee schools’ Superintendent Genevra Walters, explained she was inspired by an article she read about a school in Texas doing a similar project. She thought opening a school store would be a benefit to the families in the district and would be a great incentive for the district’s student rewards system, known as Kays Kash.
“The district has a rewards system,” she explained. “If you do something good, you might get a sticker or some kind of reward for being good or doing your work.”
While Walters went on to say that rewards systems are not always the best option — as what students learn from not doing their work is also valuable — she believes the rewards system involved with Kays Mart will be beneficial.
“I really do like having a rewards system that includes the families and is providing a service to the families that is beyond what schools typically give to students,” she said.
Kays Mart will only be available to students and families within the school district. The store is located within the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
STUDENTS EARN KASH
Students are able to use the Kays Kash they earn for work completion, while parents are welcome to use currency as well as Kays Kash.
In addition to earning Kays Kash — the reward system for work completion and good behavior — Kays Kaponz will also be available for students to earn for completing their work. Ten Kaponz are equivalent to $1.
Teachers and building administrators handle presenting Kaponz to students. While each grade level is different, examples of how students can earn Kaponz include completing a Zoom meeting, finishing assignments and attendance at work completion sites.
“We’re hoping over time that this gets to be bigger than work completion and that it is anything that we would want to encourage our students to do to receive these Kaponz,” said Walters.
Work completion is not a new issue for the district to face and has only been made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic, as students are not always face-to-face with their teachers.
“We want to encourage our students to do the assignments that the teachers are giving,” she said. “But we need to really depend heavily on the families and the community to make sure that the students are following through on the work completion.”
This led to the development of Kays Mart, where the vision is that “everything you could want will be available in that store,” Walters explained. They have a partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, and on Dec. 3 they began accepting donations for “gently used” clothing and household items. Walters said that they have already seen a great deal of support in terms of donations, which can be dropped off at the district’s Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave., in a drop-off box.
LONG-TERM HOPES
With opening day, the focus is gearing the shop towards the holidays and making it a place where families can purchase food items for their holiday dinners and where students and families can also purchase Christmas gifts. Tying the initial launch to the holidays will provide incentive for students to finish as much of their first semester work as possible.
Due to the pandemic, students will have the opportunity to continue earning Kaponz during Christmas break. However, this will not be something that is only active during the holiday season and the plan is to continue to develop the store over time. “We’re hoping to keep this going as long as the next four or five years or even longer,” Walters said. “[We hope] we’ll continue to have this opportunity for parents and families to shop at Kays Marts.”
The mart will include student involvement in the form of student workers. The majority of the workers will be from the district’s transition program, which consists of students who are working on learning work skills, social skills or employment skills. Kays Mart will become one of the district’s job sites for students. Walters noted that they are also hoping that their business academy — who is already partnered with the district’s book store — will become involved with the mart so that students can see firsthand what it is like to run a business.
With so many health restrictions and guidelines currently in place, Kays Mart is not planning for a big opening event. “We haven’t decided how to open this up to the community,” said Walters. “It’s a big deal, but at the same time, we’re keeping people safe. So we haven’t figured out what that should look like yet, but we’re working on it.”
Kankakee High School principal Shari Demitrowicz added that Kays Mart will be holding a Kays Feast for the holidays. School district families in need of a holiday meal will receive a turkey or ham with all the trimmings, as well as desserts and beverages that they can pick up on Dec. 22 and 23 at Avis Huff.
“We will identify the families that will receive a Kays Feast golden coupon. Those most in need will receive the full holiday meal,” said Demitrowicz. “The Thomas & Maureen O’Connor Family Foundation was instrumental in making the Kays Feast possible, via their partnership with and monetary donation to the Kays Mart.”
