KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will participate in the Summer Food Service Program starting June 1.
Through the program, free meals will be made available to all children between 1 and 18 years old. Also, anyone over 18 years old who is enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled may also receive free meals.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
Kankakee Junior High School Cafeteria, June 1 to July 30
Kennedy Middle School Cafeteria, June 1 to July 30
Taft Primary School Cafeteria, June 1 to July 3
Kankakee High School Cafeteria, July 6 to July 30
Lincoln Cultural Center School Cafeteria, June 1 to July 30
Those 19 years and older may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $3.75. Children do not need to be present to receive meals.
For more information, call the Food Service Department at 815-933-0725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!