KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will switch to remote learning for one month in response to increased COVID-19 cases in Kankakee County. The district is also suspending all athletic practices at least until after Thanksgiving.
Remote learning will be from this Friday, Nov. 13, until Monday, Dec. 14.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said during Monday’s school board meeting that learning during this period will be primarily remote, but buildings will not be completely closed to teachers and students.
Small groups of students, particularly those with individualized education plans, 504 plans and personalized learning plans, will still be able to come to school, she said.
Essentially, the district is moving backward in its return-to-school plan from Phase 4 to Phase 3 parameters.
Walters said the last time there were no teachers or students in the buildings was when Illinois was in shelter-in-place.
“Once we hit Phase 3 as a state, we have had students in the building but very limited so we could control the pace that the virus was going,” she said. “And it’s actually not manageable any more. The positivity rate is increasing.”
Kankakee joins other local districts in implementing temporary shifts to remote learning. Bradley Elementary District 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Liberty Intermediate in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 have gone remote and plan to return Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Kankakee will return two weeks after that.
“After Thanksgiving, we want to go two weeks before bringing students back into Phase 4, which is what we’re currently in,” Walters said. “That week before the (Christmas) holiday will be Phase 4; the goal is for students to get organized, see their teachers, figure out what they need to get done, and students will have all of their winter break to complete assignments.”
Walters said there were discussions of starting basketball practices but not competitions on Nov. 16, but that is now being postponed because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases locally.
“At this point, none of the athletic teams will be practicing until after Thanksgiving,” Walters said. “And that’s possibly after Thanksgiving; it depends on the progression of the virus.”
Rosie Williams, the district’s director of health clinics, provided an update on the district’s current COVID-19 case numbers.
As of Monday, the district has had a total of 23 student cases since September and 39 staff cases since May. The district also has 32 students and 47 staff members currently in quarantine due to close contact or having symptoms.
“Two weeks ago the staff total count was 15 (positive cases), so in the last couple of weeks there has been a significant increase, but that’s community-wide,” Williams noted.
