The Kankakee School Board meets in October 2022. The board voted to eliminate fees for athletics and extracurricular activities.

 Daily Journal/Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — You can put that $40 back in your wallet.

The $40 payment will no longer be required for Kankakee School District 111 students to participate in athletic or extracurricular activities.

The Kankakee School Board unanimously approved a recommendation to eliminate the fee during its March 27 meeting.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

