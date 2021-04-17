KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board heard a proposal for how the district is planning to use some of the $20 million incoming for the third round of federal COVID-19 relief during its Monday meeting.
In total, the second and third rounds of relief amount to $29 million for Kankakee School District 111, the largest amount of any school district within Illinois Senate District 40. The state of Illinois received over $7 billion to help schools recover from the pandemic.
School districts have until Sept. 24, 2024, to spend the money, and at least 20 percent of the latest incoming funding must go directly toward addressing learning loss. For Kankakee, that’s a minimum of $4 million.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district would not be using the funds toward creating ongoing positions that can’t be funded beyond the next few years.
The goal, she explained, is to “build capacity” to support students within families and the community, which would involve giving stipends to parents or community members to become parent trainers.
“The money is not going to be there forever, so it doesn’t make sense for us to spend money on things that we can’t sustain over time,” she said. “But we can sustain training the community, the parents and the teachers and the administrators on how to support students.”
A University of Chicago partnership is proposed to assist with the training.
“I think what’s exciting about it is, normally, they only work with Chicago schools,” Walters noted. “Once we showed them the proposal and the plan, then they were excited to work with us as well.”
Parent trainers would attend and provide ongoing training to other parents on relevant topics for their children’s education, such as technology use, equity practices and culturally relevant teaching methods. Parent teams would form at each school specializing in grade levels pre-K to third, fourth to sixth, seventh to eighth, and ninth to 12th.
“Instead of spending the money on supports that will go away once the money is spent, we are building capacity within the system to maintain the supports we’re putting in place for the first couple of years,” Walters said.
She said many people don’t understand the day-to-day operations of the district, so part of the training will be to explain things the district is doing and how they connect to long-term goals established in 2014.
For instance, preparing students for whatever path they want to take after high school, whether it’s college, military or entering the workforce, has long been a priority for the district, Walters said.
Training on technology use will be important as well, as the pandemic has brought on new ways of delivering content that many parents and even some teachers were not familiar with until they were forced to use it, she added.
Walters said she was “excited and surprised” at the amount Kankakee School District 111 will receive in COVID-19 relief. She stressed the importance of figuring out sustainable ways to get the most out of the money long term.
“This isn’t going to happen again in my lifetime,” she said. “We have to see the impact of this money 10 years from now and 15 years from now, and not just the two or three years that it’s available.”
