KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved the use of an online survey company to gather community input on the continuation of COVID-19 mitigations during a special board meeting Thursday at Kankakee Junior High School.
The board gave unanimous approval for a 16-month contract with the Canadian company ThoughtExchange for $30,000. The agreement will extend until June 2023.
The first use of the company will be to issue the COVID-19 mitigation survey; it will be used to gather input on other topics as well.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district will use the company’s surveying platform to poll the community, including families, staff and students, about COVID-19 mitigations, with the goal to send the survey out by Monday.
The information collected from the survey over the next week will then be given to board members and presented during the next board meeting March 8, when the board is slated to make a decision on continuing the mask mandate.
Kankakee School District 111 is currently still requiring masks, while most other districts in the county have already lifted the requirement.
During Thursday’s meeting, a ThoughtExchange representative was present via Zoom and explained the company’s services.
ThoughtExchange participants are given open-ended questions and invited to share their thoughts anonymously, according to the presentation.
After answering the questions, participants can access the answers of others and rate how much they agree with their responses. They can also return to view or add to the conversation multiple times.
The concept is that the school district can get an idea of the most common themes and top-ranked thoughts that emerge about an issue.
“What I have seen with the COVID mitigations is that it’s extremely complicated,” Walters said. “If we give families an opportunity to explain it in their own words, then we will get a better understanding of exactly what they are feeling, versus ‘Yes, I like it’ or ‘No, I don’t like it.’”
Currently, the Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to review the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 mitigation orders for K-12 schools on an expedited schedule.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal Tuesday, along with a motion for an emergency stay of a Sangamon County judge’s order to block enforcement of the rules.
On Feb. 4, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the rules which, among other things, require schools to exclude students or staff from their buildings if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, and require unvaccinated staff to undergo testing at least once a week.
In her ruling, Grischow cited a section of the Illinois Department of Public Health Act that says people may not be quarantined without their consent or a court order and concluded that the mitigation mandates amounted to a kind of quarantine.
Two weeks later, a three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeals declined to review that decision, saying the issue was “moot” because, in the intervening time, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted not to extend the Illinois Department of Public Health’s emergency rules that put those mandates in place.
District 111’s attorney advised that the appellate court’s decision affirms school districts can adopt their own COVID-19 policies, and that the Feb. 4 TRO does not restrict districts from acting independently in such decisions, Walters said.
Walters said the ThoughtExchange platform would be used to gather feedback on other issues in the future, such as polling the Hispanic community about their preferred terminology [Latino, Latinx, etc.] and services they need from the district.
“I do feel that we’re such a diverse community with such competing interests, and the only way for us to truly understand what the majority of our community wants is to be more thoughtful on how we get that information from them,” she said.
Another use would be to poll parents, students and teachers on their perceptions of competency-based education and how it can be improved, so the high school team can spend the summer planning for next school year, she said.
“Any topic that directly affects a group of people, we would like to use this ThoughtExchange process to get a better idea of how people feel and what the needs are so we can address those needs early, instead of finding out the need after we start the process of implementing whatever we are going to implement,” she said.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
