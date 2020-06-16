KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will host a virtual community forum at 5 p.m. today to discuss plans for returning to school in the fall.
A link to register for the Zoom webinar can be found on the district’s website and on its Facebook page.
The webinar was originally scheduled for June 2 but was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with Black Lives Matter marches and rallies in the community.
“We didn’t want our teachers to choose whether or not to exercise their right to protest or to be a part of the webinar,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said.
The proposed plan for next school year would integrate remote learning with a schedule of in-person instruction designed for small group settings and social distancing in accordance with the state’s reopening phases.
Under this plan, most students would attend school for a few hours once or twice a week while engaging in remote learning the rest of the week. Schools would be sectioned off so groups of 50 adults and students would be isolated from one another.
Students would be attending school in shifts, with school buildings open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The district is also considering following a CTA-like bus schedule in which school buses would arrive at stops every 15 minutes or half an hour to allow for social distancing.
